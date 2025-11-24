In Plain Sight EP: a debut that wears its heart on its sleeve

SAZ is here, and she feels everything—and she’s not afraid to take you along for the ride.

Her debut EP In Plain Sight is four songs that capture the highs, lows, and tiny in-between moments of early adulthood.

Originally from England but now making waves in Auckland, SAZ blends pop, indie, and a touch of theatricality in a way that feels effortless.

The EP was recorded in a week, and you can hear it–the songs carry a raw, immediate honesty that makes them stick.

‘Friend Like Me’ opens the EP with a warm, inviting shimmer of indie-pop. It’s approachable, but there’s depth in the lyrics–small heartbreaks and fleeting joys that linger longer than you expect.

Next up, ‘The Watcher’ leans into driving piano and harmonies that feel both big and introspective.

There’s a quiet tension here, the sense that SAZ isn’t just making catchy songs, she’s reflecting on real moments that have shaped her.

‘Til Spring Comes Again’ is the emotional heart of the EP, piano-led, quietly dramatic, full of longing and regret but never melodramatic.

SAZ’s vocals are delicate yet confident, carrying every word with care.

Finally, ‘Hear Me Now’ leans into theatricality, a song about self-discovery that ends the EP with energy and clarity, leaving you feeling like the journey’s just beginning.

Across these four tracks, SAZ balances soft and sharp, intimate and cinematic, introspective and bold, without it ever feeling forced.

In Plain Sight is honest, heartfelt, and downright compelling – SAZ is definitely one to keep an eye on.