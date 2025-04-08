science says this colour can boost your mood—here’s how

According to Dr. Tania Elliott, colours send signals to the brain that can trigger hormone releases, impacting mood.

“Yellow and orange have been linked to happiness,” she says.

If there’s one colour that screams happiness, it’s yellow.

From cheerful smiley faces to sunny decor, this bright hue is scientifically linked to joy.

A scientific study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found that people in rainier, colder regions—like Finland—are more likely to associate yellow with happiness, possibly because they crave sunshine.

So, if you’re lacking natural light, especially now that daylight savings has ended, a pop of yellow might be the mood boost you need.

Whether it’s a cozy throw pillow, a vibrant outfit, or even a sunny wall, surrounding yourself with yellow can subconsciously lift your spirits.

Think of it as an instant dose of sunshine—no weather app required.