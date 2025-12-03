Unreleased Scott Weiland track drops on anniversary of his death

A father’s love, captured in song, emerges a decade after his passing.

A decade after his voice fell silent, a new fragment of Scott Weiland’s soul has taken flight.

To mark the ten-year anniversary of the iconic frontman’s passing, his estate has unveiled ‘If I Could Fly,’ a tender, previously unreleased song penned in 2000 following the birth of his son, Noah.

This intimate recording, the first posthumous release from Weiland’s archives, captures a moment of pure paternal inspiration.

The emotional milestone coincides with a living tribute: Noah Weiland will honour his father in a concert at Orange County’s Garden Amp, joined by Jakob Nowell, the new voice of Sublime, continuing a poignant legacy of rock lineage.