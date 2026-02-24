Screen Australia is funding a documentary about Amy Taylor of Amyl & The Sniffers

Cinema is back.

The raw energy of punk rock is getting the documentary treatment.

Screen Australia has greenlit a new film chronicling the life of Amyl and the Sniffers’ electrifying frontwoman Amy Taylor, awarding the project a share of $5.6 million in production funding.

Titled ‘This is Amy Taylor,’ the documentary will be written and directed by Eddie Martin, offering an intimate portrait of the woman behind one of Australia’s most explosive live acts.

The project joins 44 other documentaries receiving support, reflecting the diversity of Australian storytelling.

The funding round also includes ‘Tina Arena: Unravel Me,’ tracing the pop icon’s five-decade career, and Atomic Paradise, which reexamines Pacific nuclear testing history through a First Nations lens.

True crime and pop culture intersect in ‘TAMPA: The Ship That Turned the Tide,’ examining the 2001 crisis, and ‘The Man Who Ate a Succulent Chinese Meal,’ exploring the beloved internet meme’s mysterious figure.

Screen Australia’s Head of Documentary Richard Huddleston praised the sector’s ambition, noting the projects showcase “brave historical interrogations and intimate character studies” from documentarians unafraid to innovate.

The investment follows September’s $12.8 million funding round supporting projects from Tony Armstrong and Rob Connolly.