Screen Australia announces $5.6 million grant for 44 documentaries

Screen Australia is feeling very generous indeed.

Screen Australia has just announced they’ll be backing 44 docos with a $5.6 million funding boost for production and development.

Gotta say – it’s a good time for Aussie documentaries at the moment as the Antenna Documentary Film Festival just finished up last week in Sydney and the Australian International Documentary Conference kicks off in a few days time on March 2nd in Melbs.

The big funding grant includes some previously announced projects with ABC, SBS, Seven, Nine and NITV, but there’s also a few new ones in the mix to get excited about.

Plus, Screen Australia is giving a lil’ chunk of the funds to a new doco about Amyl and the Sniffers’ frontwoman and ex-IGA deli worker Amy Taylor, which is set to be written and directed by Eddie Martin, executive produced by Cody Greenwood, and produced by Shannon Swan.

Tina Arena’s also getting a bit of love from the grant with a new project titled Tina Arena: Unravel Me looking to follow the popstars five decade career – and the credits for that one will include direction by Adrian Russell Wills, is executive production by Mark Fennessey, and production by Jessica Carrera.

There’s a lot of love for The Man Who Ate a Succulent Chinese Meal, which goes behind the guy from that one viral meme – you know the one – “Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest!”

It’s been a generous last few months from Screen Australia after they granted 46 local projects $12.8 million in funding back in September.

Screen Australia’s Head of Documentary, Richard Huddleston said all the stories picked “reflect a sector unafraid to innovate and to speak with authentic and diverse voices”.

You can check out the full list of projects that the $5.6 million will be divied up amongst here.