Sean Sever Returns to Japan’s Hypnotic Techno Underground

Experience the raw energy and precision of Sean Sever’s hypnotic techno sets across Japan’s most iconic underground venues

Sean Sever, synonymous with hypnotic, cyber-infused techno, is currently touring some of Japan’s most influential underground electronic venues in the scene.

With a reputation for crafting deep, driving sets that blend raw energy with surgical precision, Sever is set to ignite some of Tokyo and Osaka’s most iconic venues in 2025.

From the intimate, immersive vibes of MEIMEI Tokyo to the cosmic energy of Lollapalooza Osaka, each stop on Sever’s tour promises a unique experience.

Whether you’re losing yourself in the pristine sound of White Space Lab, savouring the fusion of craft beer and techno at Tokyo Beer Lab, or surrendering to the hypnotic depths of rake?raka?, this tour is a celebration of techno in its purest form.

Sean Sever’s return to Japan is going to show, in full force, the power of music to connect, transform, and transcend. With Sever at the helm, prepare to journey deep into the underground and find your show below!



MEIMEI Tokyo – 28 February 2025

Sean Sever launched his Japan run at MEIMEI Tokyo in the Shimokitazawa district, a notable event in his ongoing engagement with Japan’s techno scene. MEIMEI, known for its intimate setting and commitment to underground electronic music, provided an ideal backdrop for Sever’s deep, hypnotic techno style.

The venue’s atmosphere complemented his immersive soundscapes, offering attendees a unique auditory experience. For those interested in reliving the performance, a live recording titled Session 2502 is available on SoundCloud.







White Space Lab Tokyo – 22 March 2025

White Space Lab is a hidden gem in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. Known for its intimate setting and pristine sound system, this venue is a go-to spot for underground electronic music enthusiasts. With a capacity of just 50 people, the space allows for an immersive and deeply personal connection between the artist and the audience—perfect for Sever’s hypnotic, cybernetic techno.

Equipped with Martin Audio speakers and an Allen & Heath Xone92 mixer, White Space Lab ensures a crystal-clear sound experience, letting Sever’s deep, intricate performance shine. The venue’s minimalist aesthetic and focus on high-quality audio make it an ideal environment for his signature style.

For those looking to experience Sean Sever in an up-close, pure techno environment, this is a must-attend event in his Japan tour.

Lollapalooza Osaka – 29 March 2025

Sever is set to perform at Lollapalooza Café, a prominent DJ bar located in Osaka’s vibrant Nishi-Shinsaibashi district. Situated on the fifth floor of the Shoqu Building at 2-6-10 Nishi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 542-0086, Japan, this venue is renowned for its unconventional cosmic light space and flexibility to accommodate artists’ creative visions.

Lollapalooza Café’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and immersive atmosphere makes it an ideal setting for Sever’s deep, hypnotic techno sets. The venue’s unique ambiance and dedication to high-quality sound ensure that attendees will experience an unforgettable night of cutting-edge electronic music.

Tokyo Beer Lab – 4 April 2025

On April 4, Sean Sever is set to perform at Tokyo Beer Lab, a unique venue that seamlessly blends the art of craft brewing with the vibrant energy of live electronic music. Located in Tokyo’s Harajuku district, Tokyo Beer Lab has established itself as a hub where beer enthusiasts and music lovers converge to experience innovative brews alongside cutting-edge DJ performances.

The venue’s initiative, The Brewcast, is designed to connect people worldwide through live DJ performances set within the brewery. This platform aims to foster new interactions among music and beer aficionados, broadcasting live DJ sets from the bustling brewery in Harajuku.

For those unable to attend in person, Tokyo Beer Lab extends its reach by streaming performances on their official YouTube channel, ensuring that the fusion of craft beer and electronic music can be enjoyed globally.

Sean Sever’s upcoming performance at Tokyo Beer Lab promises an intimate yet dynamic experience, aligning with the venue’s ethos of blending sensory pleasures. Attendees can anticipate a night where Sever’s deep, hypnotic techno resonates within the brewery’s unique ambiance, offering a memorable fusion of sound and taste.

rake?raka? Osaka – 19 April 2025

On April 19, 2025, Sean Sever will conclude his Japan tour at rake?raka?, a distinguished venue nestled in Osaka’s vibrant Soemoncho district. Located at 6-2-8 Soemoncho, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka, 542-0084, rake?raka? has earned a reputation as a cornerstone of the city’s underground electronic music scene.

Renowned for its intimate ambiance, rake?raka? offers a close-knit setting that fosters a profound connection between artists and attendees. The venue’s commitment to high-quality sound and its minimalist design create an environment where the focus remains solely on the music, making it an ideal platform for Sever’s deep, hypnotic techno sets.

For those seeking an authentic underground techno experience in Osaka, Sean Sever’s performance at rake?raka? promises to be a memorable conclusion to his Japan tour. The venue’s unique blend of atmosphere, sound quality, and community spirit ensures an evening of immersive electronic music that resonates with both newcomers and seasoned techno enthusiasts alike.

A Return to Remember

For those who have followed Sean Sever’s trajectory, this tour isn’t just another series of gigs—it’s a sonic pilgrimage. Tokyo and Osaka offer vastly different canvases, and Sever will paint them with precision, depth, and undeniable energy.

Whether you find yourself enveloped in the pristine sound of White Space Lab, feeling the cosmic light space of Lollapalooza Osaka, losing yourself in the heart of Harajuku’s Tokyo Beer Lab, or surrendering to the hypnotic depths of rake?raka?, one thing is certain: Sean Sever is back, and he’s bringing the underground with him.

For ticket info and updates, follow Sean Sever on IG and visit the official event pages.