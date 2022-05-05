en English
Give the gift of self-care: Happy Mag’s 10/10 wellness gift guide

Sofi Tukker Spa

Hitting a gift bullseye is the sweetest thing there is. We’ve got you sorted with a range of bang-on, self-care gift ideas that anyone with a pulse will enjoy.

Looking after yourself is super important. So we’ve put together a list of killer items that’ll score you major props with your loved ones (or maybe we can entice you to treat yourself instead).

There’s an abundance of self-care goodies that’ll have you feeling fresh and fruity, but we’ve narrowed down the world of pressies to give you the cream of the crop. Consider this guide our gift to you!

Swap out your manky, old mattress for a brand-spanking new Eva!

Eva mattress
Credit: Eva

This gift could be a bit more of a treat your self moment (unless you really love one of your friends). But what says self-care more than pimping out your bed? Nothing. After all, we spend about a third of our lives under the covers. Plus, the old, spoof-stained mattress you’ve had for 12 years isn’t going to get you any second dates.

Luckily, Eva’s got your back, literally. Their mattresses are expertly designed to keep your body aligned as you sleep so you don’t wake up with creaky bones.

You may have heard some mattress companies raving about their 100 day trails. Well, Eva said “pffff” to that, and launched Australia’s first ever, full year, 365 day mattress and sofa trial. And if for some reason it doesn’t tickle your fancy, you’ll get your money back without a hassle and Eva will even come and collect the mattress or sofa, free of charge.

Follow this link to shop Eva’s full range of products.

EVA

Hate landfill but love to smell good? Us too. That’s why we love Zero Co

Zero Co
Credit: Zero Co

For the eco-friendly legends in your life, why not help them give single use plastics the flick with Zero Co’s range of self-care and cleaning products.

Zero Co offers body wash, body lotion, hand wash, deodorant, dishwashing and laundry liquid, an abundance of cleaners, shampoo, conditioner, and more, in reusable bottles that can be refilled using Zero Co’s refill packs.

All Zero Co packaging is manufactured using recycled materials, taken from landfill. So while you’re scrubbing your back with their irresistible, plant based body wash, why not give yourself a pat while you’re at it.

Head over to Zero Co’s website to shop their full range of environmentally climate friendly products.

ZERO CO

Clean your teeth and the environment simultaneously thanks to The Good Company.

The Good Company
Credit: The Good Company

Did you know that every year, un-recyclable toothpaste tubes contribute enough plastic to landfill to circle the earth’s surface twice? Yikes, hey? But thanks to the legends at The Good Company, you can give the gift of environmental sustainability with a zero-plastic alternative to toothpaste.

The Good Company’s revolutionary, dentist-approved Native Rivermint Tooth Tabs use a blend of natural ingredients that are proven to safely and effectively clean, whiten, desensitise and rebuild teeth.

They’re a no-mess alternative to toothpaste with a refreshing taste, and packaged using 100% recyclable materials. Say goodbye to plastic waste and #DitchToothpasteForGood with The Good Company.

Check out everything The Good Company have to offer over at their website.

THE GOOD COMPANY

Add a bit of green into your self-care routine with Hey Bud.

Hey Bud self-care
Credit: Hey Bud

The stresses of life can sometimes make us feel – and look – a little less than fresh. Some people even reach for a little herbal help in these situations, but now there’s a chance to tap into the power of cannabis in a way that you may not have thought possible: by using it as a skin cream.

Hey Bud is a company producing all-natural skincare products using the power of cannabis! The gift of glowing skin in a green package.

The same oils that have given the cannabis plant a bad rap are actually good for the skin; they stop the sebaceous glands from producing excessive sebum, which can result in acne.

Head to Hey Bud’s website if you want to read more about the way they’re using cannabis to revolutionise skin care.

HEY BUD

