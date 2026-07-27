SelfDivision captures romantic tension and cements her sonic evolution on ‘Build Up To’

The breath before the fall.

Sydney’s Jessica Fitzgibbon, the architect behind the evocative project SelfDivision, has always dealt in the currency of atmosphere.

Since her 2023 debut EP ENIGMA, she has proven herself a master of creating immersive, hypnotic soundscapes that exist in the liminal space between the organic and the synthetic.

With her latest single, ‘Build Up To’, we witness the first glimpse of her forthcoming debut album.

‘Build Up To’ is a lesson in tension. It captures that excruciatingly beautiful moment of a new romantic connection, the charged silence before a confession is made or a feeling is acknowledged.

The track opens with a hesitant pulse, a heartbeat of synth and subtle electronica that immediately establishes the song’s nervous energy.

Fitzgibbon’s vocals enter, ethereal yet grounded, weaving a melody that feels like a whispered secret.

Her voice, reminiscent of a more organic FKA Twigs or a less detached Björk, carries the weight of unspoken words, perfectly embodying the “charged, uncertain space” she aims to depict.

The production, co-crafted with Jack Ladder at Golden Retriever Studios, is pristine. It swells and recedes with a masterful control, never fully releasing the pressure until it bleeds into the final moments.

This sense of controlled chaos is anchored by the impeccable drum work of Laurence Pike (PVT, Sarah Blasko), whose contribution adds a vital, organic heartbeat to the electronic framework.

The track proves SelfDivision isn’t a trip-hop or electronica artist; she is a folk storyteller using modern textures.

‘Build Up To’ marks a significant evolution from the collaborative ENIGMA EP. While that project introduced her as a “distinctive voice” in the Australian electronic scene, this single suggests a heightened clarity of vision.

With the guidance of Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures) on A&R, Fitzgibbon appears more confident in her sonic palette, weaving her influences into a tapestry that feels entirely her own.

As Happy noted back in 2024, she truly is a “master of her own sound.”

If ‘Build Up To’ is the first taste of the album, listeners are in for a deeply immersive and emotionally resonant feast. This is music to feel.