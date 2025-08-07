Selve ride the wave of ‘Strange Romance’ with Breaking Into Heaven tour locked in

Selve unveil national tour as new single ‘Strange Romance’ sets hearts and dancefloors alight

After selling out their exclusive live preview of Breaking Into Heaven, Gold Coast’s own genre-melting collective Selve are charging ahead with a national tour locked in and the latest single Strange Romance now spinning across ears and dancefloors alike.

The announcement – shared yesterday – came alongside the release of Strange Romance, the third track lifted from the forthcoming album (out September 12).

Powered by a filthy dance beat, deep synths, and a smouldering duet between Loki Liddle and Creation Saffigna, the track is both body and soul – a hypnotic Berlin-inspired rave ritual that continues the band’s genre-defiant streak.

“Strange Romance is about the hopelessness of depression and grief and the places it is capable of taking you,” says Liddle. “But it’s mostly a song about hope, and being fortunate enough to have people that love and care about me. Friends that won’t allow you to fuck your shit up.”

The Breaking Into Heaven tour kicks off August 14 and runs through November, hitting venues across so-called QLD, NSW and VIC, with most dates free entry and select shows alongside Velvet Trip and Winston Surfshirt.

Dates below. Don’t blink.