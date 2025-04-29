Seth Rogen joins Call of Duty, blazing a trail of weed suits and iconic laughs

Call of Duty has officially entered its Seth Rogen era—and no, this isn’t a deleted scene from This Is the End.

As part of the new Season 3 Reloaded update, the world’s favourite stoner uncle has been added to the game as a playable operator, complete with a rainbow plaid suit, a giant weed leaf outfit, and (we’re not joking) a custom emote that unleashes that laugh.

The collab falls under the banner of Call of Duty x High Art, which might sound like an overpriced NFT drop, but is actually just a very on-brand 420-themed event. Rogen joins a chaotic roster that already includes Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Leatherface, and Homelander—because sure, why not throw all of pop culture into a blender and hit “puree.”

Included in the Seth Rogen bundle: two operator skins (“Host Rogen” and “Fired Up”), a finishing move, some kitted-out gun blueprints, and the aforementioned laugh-emote titled simply “HA!”—which is funny until it’s coming from the guy who just wiped your squad.

To really seal the deal, the devs have turned Nuketown into Blazetown (of course they did), and you’ll be able to collect Blaze Bucks during the “Blaze of Glory” event—rewards that sound like they should come with a free packet of Doritos and an Xbox Live Gold trial.

Is Call of Duty unhinged now? Absolutely. Are we still logging in? Obviously.

The Seth Rogen skins drop May 1st. Play as a lovable, slightly cooked middle-aged man while you can.