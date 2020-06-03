Sex has been made illegal in England

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, England has introduced a number of laws in a bid to keep the population safe from the continued spread of the virus. Now, it appears that there is a new law that not many people are happy about: No sex with people outside your household.

Yep, that’s right. England has introduced new legislation that prohibits indoor gatherings of two or more people from different households, meaning no sex for those who do not live with their sexual partner.

Dubbed the lockdown “sex ban” England law prohibits two or more people from different households from gathering indoors.

It is important to note that the legislation we are talking about here does not specify that no sex is allowed, however, the law, which was put into effect on June 1st, stated the banned indoor gathering as:

“When two or more people are present together in the same place in order to engage in any form of social interaction with each other, or to undertake any other activity with each other.”

If sex isn’t social, we don’t know what is. This new law is particularly tricky for single people, and even more so for those living separately from their partner.

The UK has been under strict lockdown measures since March 23, with people allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of circumstances, including work, health reasons, food-buying, or exercise. While these rules have seemed to be getting looser, the new legislation is pretty stringent. It means that unless they live with their sexual partner, UK citizens will be breaking the law if they went to another person’s house for sex. It’s also illegal to stay the night anywhere but your own home, with the only exceptions being work, funerals and health and safety reasons.

But for all the expeditionists out there, there is certainly a clever loophole, according to the Department of Health and Social Care:

“Changes to Coronavirus Regulations mean people can spend time outdoors, including private gardens and other outdoor spaces, in groups of up to six people from different households. However, everybody should act responsibly and continue to strictly observe social distancing rules.”

Looks like if you’re feeling toey, the great outdoors is the only option.