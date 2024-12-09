Christmas Movies Just Got a Whole Lot Sexier

Move over, saccharine Hallmark specials – this festive season, holiday cinema is turning up the heat

From queer rom-coms to surprisingly racy streaming specials, Christmas cinema is embracing its sultry side.

Here is a swag of new Chrissie movies to keep you warm over the holidays.

The New Wave of Holiday Films

Take Hot Frosty, starring Lacey Chabert, as a prime example. This magical romance about a widow who brings a snowman to life may seem like a typical festive fare, but it’s part of a growing trend of holiday movies that are more about adult emotional complexity than pure family feels.

Meet The Merry Gentlemen

And then there’s The Merry Gentlemen, a Christmas-themed revue that’s more about the gentlemen than the mistletoe. Starring Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, and Marc Anthony Samuel, this film follows a former big-city dancer as she stages an all-male Christmas revue to save her parents’ small-town performing venue.

Streaming Platforms Push the Boundaries

Apple TV+’s Spirited (2022) and Amazon’s recent holiday offerings have been leading the charge, featuring more mature narratives that aren’t afraid to acknowledge grown-up desires. And it’s not just about the sex – it’s about authenticity.

Queer Holiday Cinema Breaks New Ground

Spoilers Alert (2022) and Netflix’s Single All the Way (2021) are just a few examples of queer holiday films that are breaking new ground. These movies are bringing tender, intimate, and genuine portrayals of love to the forefront.

Even Hallmark is Getting in on the Action

The traditionally conservative Hallmark is starting to get the memo, featuring more diverse casting, complex relationships, and characters that feel like actual human beings.

It’s a Complicated Christmas

These aren’t your grandma’s Christmas movies. They’re messy, complicated, and horny explorations of love that just happen to have some twinkling lights and ugly sweaters in the background.

So, merry complicated Christmas, indeed.