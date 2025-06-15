Shakira speaks out on fears surrounding Trump’s deportation wave

The superstar opens up about America’s broken dream—and demands change.

Global superstar Shakira has opened up about the struggles of being an immigrant in the U.S. under the Trump administration, calling it a life of “constant fear.”

In a candid BBC interview, the Colombian-born icon reflected on her journey—from arriving as a hopeful 19-year-old to witnessing today’s harsh immigration climate.

“I came for a better future, like so many others,” said Shakira, who immersed herself in English poetry and music to adapt.

But now, she says, the dream feels fractured: “It’s painful to see families living in fear. Policies can change, but humanity shouldn’t.”

Her words echo her 2025 Grammy speech, where she dedicated her Best Latin Pop Album win to immigrants, vowing: “You are loved, and I’ll fight for you.”

The sentiment resonates as ICE raids escalate, with artists like Olivia Rodrigo condemning the “violent deportations” targeting Latino communities.

As debates over immigration rage, Shakira’s message is clear: solidarity is non-negotiable.