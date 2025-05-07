Shazam’s Viral Charts Are Here—And They’re Changing How We Discover Music

From obscurity to overnight fame—all in one place

Shazam is shaking up the music discovery game with its brand-new Viral Charts, a real-time snapshot of the songs exploding worldwide.

Updated daily on both Shazam and Apple Music, these charts don’t just track what’s popular—they spotlight tracks gaining insane momentum, ranked by their weekly Shazam growth.

Think of it as your backstage pass to the next big hit before it blows up.

Whether it’s a TikTok trend, a sync in a hit show (cough “Nothing From Nothing” in The White Lotus), or a decades-old banger making a comeback (looking at you, Natasha Bedingfield), the Viral Charts capture every unexpected rise to fame.

The top five tracks in Australia this week were:

1. “Ordinary” – Alex Warren

2. “Still Into You” – CYRIL & Maryjo

3. “Messy” – Lola Young

4. “Azizam” – Ed Sheeran

5. “Good News” – Shaboozey

The Shazam Viral Charts are your ultimate cheat sheet for music’s most unpredictable moments.

Last year, 31 pre-2022 tracks—like Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary”—landed in Shazam’s Top 100, proving that virality knows no expiration date.

Now, with global and 42 national charts, you can track everything from underground anthems going worldwide (“Gata Only,” anyone?) to nostalgic revivals getting a second life.

The global chart features 50 tracks, while country-specific ones highlight 25.

Ready to ride the wave? Tune in on Apple Music or check Shazam to stay ahead of the curve.