[gtranslate]
News

New battery charge compounds Shia LaBeouf’s legal battles as FKA twigs files suit

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

It never ends with this man.

Shia LaBeouf’s legal troubles intensified this weekend as the actor was arrested for the second time in connection with a violent Mardi Gras brawl, while simultaneously facing a devastating lawsuit from former girlfriend FKA twigs alleging years of physical and emotional abuse.

The 34-year-old actor voluntarily surrendered to New Orleans authorities Saturday on an additional misdemeanour battery charge stemming from the February 17 incident outside Royal Street Inn, where police say a shirtless LaBeouf punched multiple patrons, used homophobic slurs, and possibly dislocated one victim’s nose.

fka twigs

His attorney claims the $100,000 bond requirement unfairly targets her client for his celebrity status.

Meanwhile, singer FKA twigs filed a Los Angeles lawsuit Friday depicting LaBeouf as a “dangerous” predator who allegedly choked her, slammed her against cars, and knowingly gave her an STD during their relationship.

The suit includes similar accusations from another ex-girlfriend.

LaBeouf, who was ordered to rehab last week, told The New York Times he has “no excuses” for his behaviour and remains “ashamed” of hurting those close to him.

Related