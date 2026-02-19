Beads, Bourbon Street and battery charges: Shia LaBeouf’s wild night

What happened to Shia LaBeouf during Mardi Gras in New Orleans?

It was meant to be a night of glitter, parades, and carnival excess but Mardi Gras in New Orleans took a sharp turn when actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested following an alleged altercation in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 39-year-old actor was taken into custody around 12:45am after officers responded to reports of a disturbance near Royal Street in the French Quarter during the height of Mardi Gras celebrations.

Authorities allege LaBeouf became involved in a physical confrontation inside a venue before being removed by staff.

Police documents claim that after being escorted outside, he allegedly struck one more man multiple times with closed fists.

Reports say LaBeouf left but then returned shortly after, where a second confrontation allegedly occurred between himself and another individual. Bystanders intervened before officers arrived.

LaBeouf was transported to hospital with unspecified injuries and later booked on two counts of simple battery, a misdemeanour under Louisiana law.

In the hours after his arrest and release, LaBeouf took to social media, posting a brief but confusing message, “Free me” on his X account in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The two-word post came alongside a post showing him enjoying the festivities, a selfie with Mardi Gras beads earlier in the weekend.

Some footage captured him later back out amongst the crowds on Bourbon Street, beads around his neck and apparently in high spirits despite the recent police encounter.

LaBeouf’s latest brush with the law arrives against the backdrop of a long-documented struggle with addiction and legal troubles.

Over the years he has faced multiple arrests for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and other incidents. Labeouf has been open about his challenges with alcoholism and his efforts to stay sober.

His outburst comes after new rumours about a separation between him and wife Mia Goth

For now, what began as a night of carnival spectacle has become the latest turning point in one of Hollywood’s most unpredictable narratives.