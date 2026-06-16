Shinos Amps – White Pedal (Pedal Month 2026)

The White Pedal from Shinos Amps is about as simple as a boost pedal gets, but that’s exactly the point.

It’s a high-headroom clean boost offering up to 20dB of gain, with the option to cut the signal by 10dB. Rather than reshaping your tone, it sits in the chain to preserve what’s already there and give it more level, push and authority when needed.

In use, it feels properly transparent. There’s no obvious colour, compression or midrange shove trying to stamp its own character on the sound. It behaves more like an extension of the guitar and amp, adding volume and presence without getting in the way.

That makes it useful in a bunch of situations. It can act as a clean solo lift, push the front end of a valve amp harder, or even pull the signal back when dialled into its cut range.

The signal path feels like the real story here. Shinos talks up the premium-grade components, which can often sound like catalogue filler, but in this case it comes through in the response. Even with the boost wound up, the sound stays clear and articulate without turning brittle or harsh.

There’s more gain on tap than the minimal layout suggests. Lower settings add subtle lift and clarity, while the upper range has enough output to drive an amp into proper saturation. In front of a valve amp that’s already working, it adds richness, sustain and harmonic push without needing extra EQ or tone controls.

That lack of added circuitry is part of what makes it work. The White Pedal doesn’t try to be clever. It focuses on doing one thing cleanly, precisely and with as little interference as possible.

The physical design follows the same idea. The enclosure is stripped back and refined, with a large stepped control knob that makes repeatable settings easy. For players moving between live rigs, studio sessions or multiple amps, that kind of recall is genuinely useful and not all that common on a simple boost pedal.

A bright blue LED beneath the footswitch keeps things visible on darker stages, while the clear gain markings make it easy to read at a glance.

The White Pedal succeeds because it doesn’t overthink the job. It delivers clean, controlled gain with excellent headroom and real transparency, making it a strong choice for players who want more of their existing tone, not a new one forced on top.