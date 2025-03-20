Sia’s Second Marriage Comes to an End with Divorce Filing

The singer-songwriter seeks a fresh start after two years of marriage

Sia, the enigmatic Australian singer-songwriter, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Daniel Bernard, nearly two years after their marriage.

The Grammy-nominated artist, legally named Sia Furler, submitted the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Sia is also seeking legal and physical custody of their 11-month-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernard. The couple tied the knot in a private legal ceremony in December 2022, though details about their relationship timeline remain scarce as Sia has long been known for her fiercely private nature.

This marks Sia’s second divorce, following her previous marriage to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2017.

Despite her personal challenges, the 49-year-old artist continues to be a powerhouse in music, with nine Grammy nominations to her name, including five for her iconic 2014 hit Chandelier.