Sienna Spiro is bringing the My House Tour to Australia

The biggest new name in pop music is making her Aussie debut next year.

We’ve all heard the talk – Sienna Spiro is the next big thing.

A powerhouse voice, the next Adele, et cetera.

And it’s all true, except that she already is the big thing.

The My House Tour confirms that Spiro has become a global sensation, even before the release of her debut album, Visitor, out early next month.

And now Australia gets to see it live, and make it known that they were an early fan of the British star.

Here’s everything you need to know to secure your tickets:

To get first access presale on Tuesday June 16th at 10am, you can pre-order any format of Visitor before Monday June 15th at 10am local to receive an exclusive code and ticket link via email.

Frontier members have access to presale on Wednesday June 17th at 10am here.

The general public on sale will happen on Thursday June 18th, also at 10am.

Sienna Spiro My House Tour Australia 2027

Saturday, January 16th – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth WA

Tuesday, January 19th – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Friday, January 22nd – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Monday, January 25th – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD