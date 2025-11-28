Simon Cowell says Bob Dylan would fail on America’s Got Talent

Commercial pop sensibilities vs idiosyncratic artistic expression

Music mogul Simon Cowell recently sparked controversy by openly declaring that legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan “wouldn’t get through” the audition process on shows like America’s Got Talent.

The remarks came during an appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, where Cowell admitted he’s “not a fan” of Dylan, especially when it comes to Dylan’s distinctive, unconventional voice.

Cowell said that when he first heard Dylan’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love’ (later popularised by Adele) and admits that he didn’t know that Dylan wrote it.

Reflecting on that, he confessed “if he walked in and sang that version, I’m not gonna lie, I would’ve gone, ‘Forget it.'”

This isn’t the first time Cowell has criticised Dylan’s music.

Back in 2007, he famously said Dylan “bored him to tears” and predicted that having multiple artists like him on a talent show finale would hurt viewership.

It could be argued that Simon Cowell is the exact thing Dylan opposes – a money machine who acts as a slave to the system.

Cowell’s comments underscore a broader tension between commercial pop sensibilities and more idiosyncratic, artistic expression.

To Cowell, delivering a polished, broadly appealing audition is critical and is something he implies Dylan’s style wouldn’t satisfy.

Yet for many fans, Dylan’s rough-around-the-edges voice and poetic lyrics are the heart of his genius.

It stands as proof that success and talent aren’t always about mainstream appeal.