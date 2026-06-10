Simple Minds announce 2027 Australian tour with Gary Numan across five cities

Scottish legends and synth-pioneers unite Down Under.

The pulse of the ’80s is set to thunder across Australia once more.

Legendary Scottish rockers Simple Minds are touching down for a headline tour next February, bringing their electrifying catalogue to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The band, famed for the timeless anthem ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me),’ promises a panoramic celebration spanning five decades, with frontman Jim Kerr vowing the “thrill” of performing Down Under never fades.

In a monumental addition, synth-pop pioneer Gary Numan will join as very special guest for all dates, marking his first New Zealand tour in over a decade.

Described by MOJO as having “undiminished” energy, Simple Minds continue to captivate new generations.

Tickets for the February run go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 19th, with early bird pre-sales starting the previous day.

Don’t miss a night of pure, undiluted legacy.

Simple Minds 2027 Australian Tour Dates

February 13th RAC Arena, Perth, WA

February 16th Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

February 18th Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

February 20th Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

February 21st Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD