Skate 4 – Review

Skate 4 brings smooth tricks, bright graphics, and online parks, proving the series still has wheels.

After the legacy that EA Black Box left us 15 years ago with the legendary Skate 3, creating the greatest skating game of all time, with iconic locations, characters and a killer soundtrack.

Spanning across now 3 console generations the game has remained relevant in many ways since 2010 with old and new players hopping on to drop in at the super ultra mega park or just glide around the streets of Port Caverton.

Now jumping ahead a little bit to 2020, in a time where a new skate game seemed like it was off the tables and all we were left with was a perfect trilogy of skating bliss.

Then came a new announcement. ‘Skate 4’ or officially just called Skate. Much like the title of the first installment released all the way back in 2007.

After 5 long years of teasers, test development plays, and gameplay trailers we were gifted by EA with the first early access version and even better it’s completely free.

Of course in true EA fashion with plenty of microtransactions to really pimp out your skater but free nonetheless.

With a smooth new feel and an open worldness unlike any of the other installments the game stands itself out from the rest of the other titles.

With cleaner and brighter graphics, our new location of San Vansterdam shall hopefully bring newer players just as many memories as the previous games.

Whilst having similar controls, the game has a very different feel to it, with tricks feeling smoother yet lacking the weight and force of Skate 3 that made it feel so fun.

With very quick losses or gains of speed from the smallest transitions. Of course the game is still in early access with lots of new features on the way as EA have said themselves. For not even a full list of tricks are available with the game yet.

Some features we’re hoping to see in coming updates would:

Darkslides/catches

Riding the back of cars

Fingerflips

One thing that does feel much better and smoother however is the front and backflip mechanics, being able to realistically backflip or frontflip off of most surfaces creating smooth transitions off of gaps.

Another great additional feature is all of the off board actions. Being able to climb buildings to create your own areas to skate off of or the fantastic rolly-polly feature allowing you to go fast speeds merely doing forwards rolls.

With the game being a completely online world, at least thus far, it’s said that areas known as ‘community parks’ will be updated and transformed every month to something entirely new, giving skaters a fresh spot as often as we need. E

A is doing this most likely in hopes of keeping players active on the game, with also updating challenges weekly to always keep the game moving.

The game with some tweaks and updates has great potential to be as good of a game as Skate 3, however it lacks the personality of the previous title, perhaps just nostalgia talking, as Skate 3 sure had a lot of time to cement its legacy as the GOAT of skating games (sorry Tony Hawk) but Skate 4 just doesn’t feel the same, however with that said hundreds of hours of fun are yet to be had and features to be discovered yet.

Skate may never replace Skate 3, but it proves the series still has wheels.