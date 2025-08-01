Drums, Dub and Disorder: Slumba Party in Session

Tonight in Marrickville, a warehouse in the Inner West will fill with the low-end pulse of dub, jungle breaks and something distinctly live.

Slumba Party, the collaboration between producer/multi-instrumentalist Lux Trevis and drummer Cracked Suzie, are launching their debut EP, and the energy building around the duo is anything but manufactured.

At a time when most electronic acts lean into precision and presets, Slumba Party lean out. Their sound is raw, textured and fully performed – no click tracks, or laptops running the show.

Lucas (Lux Trevis) handles all things synth, bassline, and FX with a dub producer’s ear and a jazz player’s instinct, while Abby (Cracked Suzie) brings the heartbeat on drums: tight, polyrhythmic, and steeped in Afro-Latin traditions that cut clean through the haze.

The EP – self-released and recorded in DIY studios across Sydney – swings between jungle, breaks, dub, and early rave aesthetics.

It is short (just four tracks), no filler, and feels like a sketchbook in motion. Nostalgic without being derivative, forward thinking without being cold. These are beats meant to move bodies, but they’ve been built from scratch – not dragged from sample packs.

Cracked Suzie, aka Abby Constable, is central to that feel. Her drumming is fast, loose and deeply intuitive. Part conversation, part propulsion, it feels as though watching her live is half the point. There’s nothing programmed about it, just muscle memory, sweat ‘n swing.

Lux Trevis’ previous works draw from a pick and mix bag of goods. 70s roots records, galactic groove and jazz infused Brazilian rhythms showcase his refusal to sit in one genre for long, seamlessly showcasing his expression of emotion and environment into sound.

The duo, tied together by a love for sound system culture, will be joined by Bike Thief, Subjectiv and LEVOS selectors with their own takes on dubwise and bass-heavy music.

The venue is intimate, and encourages anyone chasing a different kind of club night, one that feels alive, unpredictable and rooted in musicianship, to be a part of keeping the dancefloor warm.

Be prepared to run the riddim.

Georgie Tancred