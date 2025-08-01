Nearly 30 years after the original Small Soldiers shocked audiences with its dark edge and toy-soldier warfare, fans are finally getting something new: Small Soldiers: War for the Nekron, a striking proof-of-concept trailer unveiled in June 2023 by Comadran Studios.

Reimagined with Unreal Engine 5, it introduces two new factions – the ruthless Space Elite versus the alien Nexronites – pushing the battle to galactic scale.

Though unofficial and entirely fan-made rather than a studio-backed sequel, it has reignited hope that the franchise might actually return.

The original film never received a follow-up, leaving fans wondering whether the protagonists ever made it home.

In the prototype trailer, Ray Razor (leader of the Space Elite) receives orders from ‘Chiphzrd’ to eliminate the Necronite threat.

That tension explodes into a visually striking skirmish set inside a sealed toy store. “What starts at the bottom of the toy box becomes a war you can’t ignore” teased the creative lead.

This sets the tone for something a little darker and more morally ambiguous than the original.

Fans on Reddit praised the concept, calling it “promising” and “exactly what the series needs” after decades of silence.

Echoing that optimism, one site declared War for the Nekron “the reboot Small Soldiers deserves.”

That said, there’s still a long road between concept and sequel – as no official studio is attached, and CGI teasers don’t guarantee a finished film. But Small Soldiers finally feels alive again, with high-concept sci-fi ambition and real nostalgia-fuelled potential.

If Hollywood takes notice, this could evolve into the closure fans have been been waiting for.

A dark, action packed toy revival that has the potential to challenge the release of Toy Story 5 – if it ever sees the light of day.

Whether or not full production begins, War for the Nekron stands as a bold declaration: the toy war isn’t over and it might finally be ready for it’s next chapter.