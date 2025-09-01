Snoop Dogg apologises after Lightyear backlash, says he’s ‘still learning’

Big ups to Snoop for honesty – he’s learning in public

Snoop Dogg has found himself in the middle of a culture clash after sharing his confusion over the queer relationship featured in Pixar’s Lightyear – and now he’s trying to set the record straight.

On the It’s Giving podcast, the rap icon recalled taking his grandkids to see the 2022 Toy Story spin-off, only to be hit with a barrage of questions about how two women in the film had a baby together.

“I didn’t come in for this,” he admitted. “I just came to watch the movie. I didn’t have the answers.”

Unsurprisingly, the comments set off a storm online, with fans and activists calling him out.

Ts Madison weighed in, prompting Snoop to respond on Instagram: “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons… My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

Screenwriter Lauren Gunderson also chimed in, defending the film’s choice: “I was proud to see a happy queer couple (even for a few seconds) onscreen. Stuff like this matters because beautiful love like this exists.”

So where does that leave Snoop? Somewhere between “Papa Snoop at the movies” and “open to learning.”

It’s a reminder that even legends are still figuring things out – especially when kids ask the tough questions in the middle of a Pixar flick.