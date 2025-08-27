Is Snoop Dogg showing his age? Cameo in The L Word resurfaces after Disney rant

Snoop Dogg’s rant about Pixar’s Lightyear has fans digging up his queer TV past – and the internet isn’t letting it slide.

Snoop Dogg might be the Doggfather of hip hop, but even legends can step on their own legacy.

The rapper has come under fire after telling the It’s Giving podcast he was thrown off by a same-sex kiss in Pixar’s Lightyear.

Sharing a trip to the movies with his grandson, Snoop said he “didn’t come here for this sh*t” and wondered if kids should be exposed to it.

His comments have been widely labelled “homophobic,” with some even calling for him to be dropped from major events.

The backlash took a twist when fans remembered that Snoop once popped up in The L Word, a lesbian drama created by and for queer women.

Back in 2004, he played Slim Daddy, a rapper shooting a music video with Kit Porter, at a time when the show was breaking ground for LGBTQ+ representation.

On X, the internet pounced: “Remember when Snoop Dogg was on The L Word? How’s he going to explain THAT to his grandkids? What rhymes with hypocrite?” wrote one user. Another added, “Snoop Dogg is homophobic now?? He was literally in The L Word over 20 years ago.”

Snoop hasn’t shied away from this conversation before. In 2012 he told TMZ he had “gay homies” and that “love is love,” though he also argued that homosexuality and rap don’t mix.

After Frank Ocean came out, he told The Guardian: “It’s acceptable in the singing world, but in the rap world I don’t know if it will ever be acceptable because rap is so masculine.”

Twenty years on from The L Word, it seems Snoop is still wrestling with the same contradictions.

Maybe it’s not just about being homophobic – maybe it’s about being stuck in the past.