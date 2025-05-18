System of a Down’s South American fans turn concerts into firestorms

When the band won’t bring pyro, the crowd will

System of a Down’s South American tour turned into a fiery spectacle—thanks to fans who brought their own explosives.

When the band hit the stage in Brazil last week, they left the pyrotechnics at home. But their fans didn’t get the memo—instead, they turned the pit into a war zone with homemade fire shows.

Videos flooding social media reveal crowds launching flares, fireworks, and smoke bombs, turning concerts into chaotic infernos.

SOAD seemed to embrace the madness, sharing clips on Instagram with guitarist Daron Malakian joking, “This is not a riot—this is a System of a Down-style rock show.”

The band even debuted deep cuts like “Arto” and “Attack” for the first time in a decade, but the real spectacle was the crowd’s DIY pyro.

Safety concerns? Absolutely. But for fans, it was pure, unhinged metal euphoria.

Just don’t try this at home—unless you’ve got a death wish and a fire extinguisher.