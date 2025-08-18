In the centre of Wollongong’s main road, Crown Street, one of Wollongong’s newest music venues, Society City is slowly taking the city by storm.



There was a time when Society City was known simply as a bookstore, which hosted the occasional poetry night or other such event.

Nowadays, it’s fast becoming a real player in the Wollongong music scene, with people spilling out onto the street in what the venue describes as ‘Crown Street Bohemian Grunge Style.’

Pushed along by Wollongong’s own United Music Culture Community as a booker, the venue has hosted many open mic nights and huge local music events. If you’re in the area, it’s well worth checking out.



Society City

274-278 Crown Street, Wollongong