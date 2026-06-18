Kraken’s Legendary Sessions with SOMA

SOMA isn’t interested in staying in one lane.

In our latest Legendary Session, Sydney artist SOMA joins us fresh from the release of her powerful new single ‘Eye Of Ra‘ and recent EP Pedal To The Floor to talk trusting instinct, embracing uncertainty and creating music that sits somewhere between alt-hip-hop, future soul, R&B and electronic experimentation.

Whether she’s rapping, singing or drifting between the two, SOMA’s work has always been guided by feeling over formula.

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It’s a quality that has helped her carve out a distinctive space in Australia’s underground, building a catalogue that values emotional honesty over easy categorisation.

For SOMA, music is more than self-expression. It’s a way of making sense of the world around her, finding connection through creativity and turning personal experiences into something universal.

That sense of purpose runs through everything she does. The result is music that feels ambitious yet intimate, exploratory yet grounded.

Watch SOMA’s full Legendary Session now.

Big thanks to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for supporting Legendary Sessions. 🖤🦑