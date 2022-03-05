Sony and Honda are teaming up to rival Tesla with a run of electric cars

Two of Japan’s biggest companies are joining forces to take on Elon Musk’s company Tesla in the electric car market.

Yesterday, Sony and Honda announced that they plan to establish a new company that will manufacture electric cars, in an attempt to rival multi-billion dollar company, Tesla.

“Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different,” said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe.

“Therefore, I believe this alliance, which brings together the strengths of our two companies, offers great possibilities”.

The price-point of the vehicles is yet to be revealed, but we’re hoping this collaboration will help make electric vehicles more accessible for young generations (taking down Elon Musk is a welcome bonus).

More to come.