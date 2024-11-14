Soulganic’s new album ‘Phosphene’ sets a new standard in indie soul

North Carolina’s Soulganic have just unleashed Phosphene—a sultry, silky album that proves these indie-soul upstarts know exactly how to set a damn fine mood

With their signature blend of soul, funk, and jazz, this trio are shaping their own corner of the underground, track by smoky track.

Their latest offering, Phosphene, is an eight-track album that manages to weave in everything they’ve learned from their last four studio albums, and then some.

Bassist and lead vocalist Anthony Rodriguez shared that, “With Phosphene, we’re inviting listeners to experience the illumination of the unseen aspects of our lives—the emotions, thoughts, and experiences that often go unobserved or unsaid.”

Each track on the album invites enlightenment and discovery, and showcases their signature sound evolving into something completely one-of-a-kind.

The album opens with “Family Ties,” featuring Stan Odell Graham, and it’s the perfect initiation to the musical journey ahead.

Kicking off with a catchy guitar riff, soulful bass line, and jazzy drum beat, it quickly transforms into a full fledged funk explosion as horns and percussion join in, adding that undeniable Soulganic rhythm.

Next up is “Long Way Home”, which is a heartfelt, early John Mayer-esque track exuding sincerity and instrumental seduction.

A beautiful spin on the classic love song, the vocals feel as sleek and luxurious as a warm embrace.

Then “Waiting” arrives, a track that pivots the album’s energy with a strong beat and rock-driven pulse.

The track reveals the bands dynamic musical abilities, shifting from heavy rock influences in the verse to an almost reggae rhythm in the chorus.

Following on from that is “Bear That Weight”, another slowed-down love song that feels equally as sweet as the last and yet sounds completely different.

“When you feel the burden of the struggle/And it seems this life’s too much to bear/Searching for the light at the end of the tunnel/I know/Just remember that you have a friend/I’m here to help you,” sings Rodriguez.

“Pulling Me (Pushing Me)” is up next, and introduces a true transcendence from genre, full of soul, synths, and Cory McClure’s tight drum beat.

This track feels both summery and slightly moody, giving it that soulful feeling of intense emotion and earthiness.

Then comes “Scotland Yard”, a two-minute interlude of sorts that showcases once again guitarist Ryan McKeithan’s incredible shredding ability.

The title track comes in next, featuring Tony McCullough and providing the classic Soulganic sultriness that we know and love.

McCullough’s saxophone solos add a vibrant energy, complementing what is arguably the album’s standout moment.

Closing the record is “Yours,” a tender, stripped-down track that shines a spotlight on Rodriguez’s velvety vocals alongside McKeithan’s effortless guitar.

“Our love began so unexpectedly/Such a sweet surprise/We made our love grow through the years/Till you completed me,” he sings.

Phosphene is a sonically lush album, packed with soulful riffs and gut-wrenching vocals—a testament to the eclectic fusion that Soulganic have made their trademark.

Do yourself a favour and dive into this record. Feel every funky beat and immerse yourself in the vivid vision Soulganic have brought to life.

Check out the album below.