The Schwartz Awakens: Spaceballs 2 Confirmed with Original Cast!

The gang’s back—and they’re still combing the galaxy for jokes.

The Schwartz is strong with this one! Spaceballs, the cult sci-fi spoof that boldly parodied where no parody had gone before, is officially getting a sequel—and the original stars are back for the ride.

Mel Brooks, now 97, will return as the wise (and merchandising-obsessed) Yogurt, while the legendary Rick Moranis emerges from acting retirement to once again don the sinister helmet of Dark Helmet.

Bill Pullman is also back as the hapless Lone Starr, completing the trio of returning icons. Rising star Keke Palmer joins the chaos, adding fresh energy to the intergalactic madness.

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

Directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and written by a team including Josh Gad, the sequel lands in 2027—40 years after the original’s 1987 debut.

Fans who spent decades quoting “May the Schwartz be with you” can finally rejoice: the Spaceballs legacy lives on. “We’re not just doing this for money… we’re doing it for a sh-tload of money!”