Spacey Jane to Play Intimate Sydney Gig for Their Top Fans—Here’s How You Can Get In

Aussie indie rock sweethearts Spacey Jane are throwing a very special party—and only their most loyal fans are invited.

Teaming up with Spotify, Spacey Jane will hit the stage in Sydney on Friday, 9 May for an exclusive one-off show for their top 1% of listeners on the platform.

The fans-first performance marks the launch of Spotify’s new ‘Turn Up Aus’ initiative, a campaign that’s all about shining a well-deserved spotlight on Aussie music. Even better, the gig lands on the same day the band drops their much-anticipated third studio album, If That Makes Sense.

But this isn’t your average album launch. Attendees will step into a fully immersive Spacey Jane universe—think nostalgic visuals, a curated gallery of unseen behind-the-scenes footage, and a stripped-back live set peppered with stories and fresh tracks from the new record. Intimate? Yep. Unmissable? Absolutely.

If you didn’t make the top 1% but still want in, Spotify is giving away just five double-passes to fans who register by 5 May. It’s a seriously rare opportunity to catch the band up close in a setting you won’t get anywhere else.

What to expect:

🎥 Never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage

🎸 A one-night-only, intimate live set from the band

🔥 May 9 in Sydney’s CBD

👉 Enter here for your shot at seeing Spacey Jane live. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.