Spawn Universe expands with new She‑Spawn mini-series

The Spawnverse keeps on morphing.

After years of expanding what was once a singular, grim anti‑hero saga, Todd McFarlane’s sprawling comic cosmos has just dropped its latest evolution: a brand‑new She‑Spawn mini‑series.

And no, this isn’t a throw‑away side project, it’s shaping up to be one of the year’s most talked‑about drops for genre fans.

Set to hit comic racks this May, the five‑issue She‑Spawn run – penned by Gail Simone with art by Ig Guara – finally gives Jessica Priest the centre stage she’s been circling for years.

Once known mostly as a shadowy figure tied to Spawn’s origins, Priest’s transformation into She‑Spawn is getting a full rework: violent past, supernatural present, and all the moral grey area you’d expect from a modern anti‑hero story.

Simone’s involvement is huge, she’s no stranger to complex, layered characters, and she seems set on grounding Priest’s hellish clashes with a real emotional pulse.

The first arc pits her against an angelic cult with a creepy agenda, and it’s pitched as less standard demon‑slaying spectacle and more reckoning with guilt, duty, and lingering regret.

This launch doesn’t happen in isolation. McFarlane has been on a Spawn Universe push for a while – from King Spawn to The Scorched, Bloodletter and beyond — turning what was once one flagship comic into a sprawling shared world brimming with spin‑offs and fresh POVs.

It feels like Image Comics’ answer to hyper‑serialized, character‑rich storytelling, the kind of universe building mainstream superhero fans gobble up.

For longtime Spawn obsessives, She‑Spawn finally puts Jessica Priest front and center, giving her a story all her own in the Spawn Universe.

For everyone else, it’s a perfect entry point to a hellish, heartfelt, and heavily mythic corner of comics that’s finally ready to show off what it’s been cooking up all these years.