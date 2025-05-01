Spilt Milk 2025 Confirmed: The Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever

Four cities. One epic summer comeback. Get ready for Australia’s most unforgettable festival experience

Australia’s beloved music festival, Spilt Milk, has officially locked in its 2025 return, with dates and locations revealed today.

The multi-city festival will once again take over Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast this December, promising another unforgettable summer of music, art, and immersive experiences.

Kicking off on Saturday, 6 December 2025 at Victoria Park in Ballarat/Wadawurrung Country, then, the festival heads west to Claremont Showground in Perth/Whadjuk on Sunday 7.

The following weekend, the party continues in Canberra/Ngunnawal at Exhibition Park on Saturday 13, before wrapping up at the Gold Coast Sports Precinct/Kombumerri Country on Sunday 14.

Known for its stacked lineups, Spilt Milk has previously hosted global superstars like Post Malone, Lorde, Flume, Dom Dolla, Khalid, and FISHER, alongside homegrown favourites Peach PRC and more.

While the 2025 lineup is still under wraps, organisers have teased another massive roster, with the official announcement dropping soon.

After a year off in 2024, Spilt Milk is roaring back in 2025, bringing fresh energy to its four-city summer takeover, promising an upgraded experience for eager fans.

But Spilt Milk isn’t just about the music.

Festival-goers can dive into wild activations like Guilty Pleasures (a singalong haven), the rowdy Howdy Howdy country bar, and Bus Da Move, a party bus where riders control the tunes.

Past editions have also featured rave caves, Colombian sound system celebrations, and more.

This year’s art offerings are just as exciting, with collaborations from Studio A (supporting artists with disability) and Victoria Park Arts’ Create Connect initiative, ensuring creativity and inclusivity are at the heart of the festival.

With four epic stops on the 2025 tour, Spilt Milk is gearing up for its biggest year yet.

Mark your calendars—festival season is coming, and you won’t want to miss it.

Sign up now here for lineup alerts and ticket access.