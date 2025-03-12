The End Continues: Spinal Tap Returns with a Bang

They turned it up to 11. Now they’re going beyond infinity.

The legendary mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap is finally getting a sequel, and the first teaser has arrived.

Titled Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the film reunites Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer as the hilariously hapless heavy metal trio. Set for release on September 12 in the US (with a UK date to follow), the sequel promises to go “beyond 11” in true Spinal Tap fashion.

The teaser opens with a nod to the original film’s iconic amp moment, cranking the volume to 11—and then infinity. The result? An explosive transition into the band’s classic track Stonehenge. Directed by Rob Reiner, who also returns as filmmaker Marty DiBergi, the sequel will catch up with David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls decades after Spinal Tap’s disbandment.

According to Reiner, Nigel now runs a cheese and guitar shop in Berwick-upon-Tweed, David writes hold music and podcast scores in California, and Derek curates a Museum of Glue in London. The film will also feature cameos from music legends like Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Questlove, alongside returning stars Fran Drescher and Paul Shaffer.

The original 1984 mockumentary is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedies of all time, and fans are eagerly awaiting this long-overdue follow-up. With its signature blend of absurdity and rock ‘n’ roll, Spinal Tap II is set to deliver another round of laughs—and maybe even turn the volume up to infinity.

Watch the teaser now and mark your calendars for September 12.

