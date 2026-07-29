Kraken’s Legendary Sessions with Split System

There’s something pretty refreshing about a band that doesn’t spend too much time trying to reinvent punk.

Split System have built their reputation the old-fashioned way: loud shows, sharp songs and a relentless work ethic.

Formed during Melbourne’s COVID lockdowns, the band quickly became one of the standout names in Australia’s underground rock scene, bringing together members of Stiff Richards, Jackson Reid Briggs & the Heaters, Speed Week, No Zu and more.

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What could have easily been written off as a side project has turned into one of the country’s most exciting garage-punk outfits, with Vol. 2 climbing to No. 1 on the ARIA Vinyl Chart and earning fans well beyond Australia.

For this Legendary Session, presented with Kraken Black Spiced Rum, the band dropped by Happy Studios to sit down for a chat about how Split System came together almost by accident.

We dug into what happens when musicians from different bands find the right chemistry, why keeping things simple still works, and how they’ve managed to build such a loyal following without chasing trends or overthinking the formula.

If you’ve caught Split System live, you’ll know exactly why people keep coming back. Their music strips garage punk back to its essentials: twin guitars, driving rhythms, massive hooks and Jackson Reid Briggs’ unmistakable vocal delivery.

The conversation also touches on the Naarm scene, the band’s rapid rise from lockdown project to international touring act, and why they’re still happiest doing things their own way.

Catch the full interview and performance now.

Cheers to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for helping bring another Legendary Session to life. If Split System’s trajectory is anything to go by, there’s plenty more still to come.

Keep up with Split System here.