SpongeBob is now a playable character in Sonic Racing

SpongeBob joins Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, with Avatar and TMNT on the horizon

Sega’s upcoming kart racer Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds just got a little weirder—in the best way. The company has confirmed that SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star are joining the growing roster of guest characters, complete with the Patty Wagon (yes, the burger car) and a track set in Bikini Bottom.

This follows earlier announcements that CrossWorlds will feature crossover characters like Hatsune Miku, Joker (Persona 5), Ichiban Kasuga (Yakuza), and even Steve, Alex, and Creeper from Minecraft. Sega’s clearly not playing it safe here, and it’s working.

As part of a new Nickelodeon collaboration, Sega has also teased future appearances from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, though there’s no word yet on who exactly will show up.

Anyone picking up the Digital Deluxe Edition will get a Season Pass that includes all the Nickelodeon and Minecraft content, plus characters and tracks from Sonic Prime and two more unannounced crossovers. The base game still leans into core Sega nostalgia—Sonic, Tails, Eggman, Knuckles—but the DLC turns CrossWorlds into a full-blown multiverse mash-up.

The timing’s not subtle. CrossWorlds launches on Switch and Switch 2 this September, putting it in direct competition with Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s upcoming exclusive that, so far, has stuck to in-house characters. It feels like Sega’s taking a swing with something looser, louder, and way more crossover-heavy.

Whether it sticks will depend on how it plays—but one thing’s for sure: the race is officially on.