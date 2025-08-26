You can now slide into your crush’s Spotify DMs

The conversation starts with a song.

The next great song, the perfect podcast, the audiobook you can’t put down; discovery has always been a social experience.

Now, Spotify is transforming those shared moments with the launch of Messages, a vibrant new in-app hub for musical conversations.

This dedicated space allows users to seamlessly share tracks, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within Spotify, weaving recommendations into one-on-one chats with friends and family.

React with emojis, chat about your latest find, and build a living archive of your shared audio journeys.

Designed to complement existing social platforms, Messages empowers users to fuel discovery and deepen connections around the content they love, all while giving artists and creators a powerful new channel for word-of-mouth buzz.

The feature begins rolling out this week to users 16+ in select markets.