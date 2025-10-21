Spotify launches Venue Pages in NSW to support local live music

A new hub for local gigs – Spotify’s Venue Pages launch in Sydney

Say what you will about Spotify, but with Facebook Events all but disappearing, this new feature might just give live music venues back their voice.

Sydney is among the first cities globally – alongside New York, London, and Paris – to get Venue Pages, a dedicated space on Spotify for local venues to connect directly with fans.

The feature lets venues showcase their gigs, share announcements, and link straight to ticketing, creating a direct path from streaming an artist to seeing them live.

There’s also a daily feed of live events personalised to your location, listening habits, and favourite venues.

The rollout follows discussions between the Minns Labor Government and Spotify AUNZ, aimed at giving local artists and venues a bigger slice of the streaming pie.

To mark the global announcement, Alicia Sbrugnera, Head of Music at Spotify AUNZ, joined Mark Gerber (CEO, Oxford Art Factory), Tyla Dombroski (Director, Crowbar) and Sam Nardo (COO, Century Venues) – three leading figures championing Sydney’s live scene – to discuss how the feature will help strengthen the link between streaming and the stage.

Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy John Graham said:

“Our local live music scene is the talent factory for the future of NSW music, but local gigs and venues have been under cost and demand pressures. This boost from Spotify is extremely welcome and dovetails perfectly with all the other support we’re delivering.

Alicia Sbrugnera, Head of Music at Spotify AUNZ, added:

“Venues are the foundation of a thriving local music scene, so giving them a home on Spotify means helping fans go from streaming their favourite artists to seeing them live.”

With so much content on social media, Spotify’s Venue Pages could become the new hub for local music, helping fans cut through the noise, discover gigs, support venues, and reconnect with the live shows that make NSW’s music scene tick.