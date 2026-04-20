[gtranslate]
News

Bruce Springsteen brings out Patti Smith and Dr. Dre at American Music Honours

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

This actually happened.

Bruce Springsteen transformed the American Music Honours into an unforgettable fever dream.

The 700-seat Pollack Theatre hosted legends including Patti Smith, Dr. Dre, and Public Enemy for a spontaneous celebration that felt like early Rock Hall ceremonies before television drained the magic.

Dr. Dre initially resisted the stage, but Patti Smith coaxed him up, where he grabbed a tambourine alongside Steve Earle.

Flavor Flav burst in, hugging everyone mid-song while shouting “Yeah boy! We got the power!” Springsteen, who donated his archives to the university, delivered a tender ‘Light My Fire’ after joking about Jim Morrison’s leather pants.

The night ended with everyone, E Streeters, Doors’ John Densmore, and hip-hop pioneers, colliding on ‘People Have The Power.’

No cameras, no scripts. Just 700 witnesses to pure, chaotic rock and roll alchemy.

Related