Bruce Springsteen brings out Patti Smith and Dr. Dre at American Music Honours

This actually happened.

Bruce Springsteen transformed the American Music Honours into an unforgettable fever dream.

The 700-seat Pollack Theatre hosted legends including Patti Smith, Dr. Dre, and Public Enemy for a spontaneous celebration that felt like early Rock Hall ceremonies before television drained the magic.

Dr. Dre initially resisted the stage, but Patti Smith coaxed him up, where he grabbed a tambourine alongside Steve Earle.

Flavor Flav burst in, hugging everyone mid-song while shouting “Yeah boy! We got the power!” Springsteen, who donated his archives to the university, delivered a tender ‘Light My Fire’ after joking about Jim Morrison’s leather pants.

The night ended with everyone, E Streeters, Doors’ John Densmore, and hip-hop pioneers, colliding on ‘People Have The Power.’

No cameras, no scripts. Just 700 witnesses to pure, chaotic rock and roll alchemy.