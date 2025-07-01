SSHAC, Protein V4 and The Gritador by Browne Amplification

Browne Amplification’s Tone Trifecta 🎛️ SSHAC, Protein V4 and The Gritador

Browne Amplification doesn’t do throwaway pedals. Every stompbox they make is the result of a genuine problem being solved — the kind of problem most guitarists just work around. But founder David Browne wasn’t content with “good enough,” and it shows. From lush modulation to stackable overdrive and punchy grit, this Kansas-based company is quietly rewriting the pedalboard rulebook.

We’re diving into three of their most celebrated creations: the kaleidoscopic SSHAC chorus/vibrato, the refined and revered Protein V4 dual overdrive, and the gritty, full-bodied force that is The Gritador. Used alone, each has serious character. Used together, they’re a one-way ticket to tone heaven.

🌀 SSHAC — Sky Snake Hawk Attack Chorus

It sounds like a video game boss — and honestly, it kind of is. The SSHAC (Sky Snake Hawk Attack Chorus) is Browne’s trippy take on modulation, offering chorus and vibrato tones that swing from dreamy to dizzying.

You get three core controls:

🎚️ Speed – Controls the rate of modulation, with a blinking LED that matches your setting. It’s a simple but clever visual cue that helps dial things in without guesswork.

🎚️ Depth – This is your warble control. Set low, it’s subtle and smooth. Crank it, and you get pitch-bending pulses that feel like hammer-ons and pull-offs from another dimension.

🎚️ Blend – More than just wet/dry mix, Blend defines how the chorus or vibrato interacts with your clean tone. Want smooth movement? Done. Want alien dissonance or microtonal weirdness? Also done.

The SSHAC is like throwing your guitar signal through a wormhole and catching it on the other side. It’s a modulation box with serious personality — and one of the most fun chorus/vibrato pedals out there.

🔥 The Gritador — Classic Overdrive Without the Clutter

True to its name, The Gritador brings grit — not fizz, not fluff, not the honky midrange most overdrives force on you. Just honest, focused, beautifully voiced dirt.

Browne designed this to fix what most overdrive pedals get wrong: that boxy, nasal quality that creeps in when you push the gain. The Gritador tweaks the low-end response and clipping symmetry to give you midrange clarity without sacrificing body or punch.

✅ It stays full and warm, even when you dime the Tone knob

✅ It responds naturally to your picking dynamics

✅ It stacks brilliantly with other drives (especially the Protein)

Whether you’re after bluesy breakup, thick rhythm tone, or edge-of-fuzz saturation, The Gritador feels like a natural extension of your amp — not a plasticky layer on top. It’s what a proper overdrive should be: powerful, musical, and problem-free.

⚡ Protein V4 — Dual Overdrive Mastery

Here’s the one that put Browne on the map: the Protein V4. Now in its fourth iteration, it refines everything that made the original a go-to for pro boards — while upping the versatility for modern players.

This pedal features two separate drives:

🔵 Blue Side – A low-gain overdrive that’s clean, articulate, and perfect as a boost or foundation. It’s got just enough bite to push your amp into sweet spot territory, or to add edge to another pedal.

🟢 Green Side – A mid-gain drive with more saturation, more compression, and a fatter, smoother feel. Great for leads or thick rhythm parts where you want fullness without losing clarity.

Used alone, each side shines. But when stacked — either into each other or alongside something like The Gritador — you get a layered, harmonically rich overdrive tone that feels sculpted, not smeared.

🎯 Want to build a serious gain chain? Put The Protein at the end. Stack Gritador into Blue for articulate grit, or go full steam Green into Gritador for growling, dynamic lead tones.

🎸 One Board, Three Characters — Infinite Possibilities

Put these three together — SSHAC, Gritador, and Protein V4 — and you’ve got a complete pedalboard ecosystem.

🌌 SSHAC adds modulation, from dreamy shimmer to spacey detune

💥 Gritador brings warmth, punch and vintage-inspired overdrive

🚀 Protein stacks beautifully with both for endless drive combinations

Whether you’re chasing ’90s alt tones, ambient post-rock textures, or punchy modern indie, these three pedals cover a staggering amount of ground without ever stepping on each other’s toes.

🎯 Final Verdict

Browne Amplification isn’t chasing trends — they’re quietly perfecting the tools that modern players actually need. If you care about tone, feel, and flexibility, this trifecta deserves your full attention.

SSHAC for movement. Gritador for meat. Protein for balance.

Three pedals. Infinite tone.

And yeah — the cult following? Absolutely earned. 🤘