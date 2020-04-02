‘Stacy’s Mom’ songwriter, Adam Schlesinger, dead at 52 from coronavirus

The man behind the inimitable 2003 hit, Stacy’s Mom has sadly passed away due to complications from coronavirus.

Founder of Fountains of Wayne, Ivy, and Tinted Windows, as well as an Oscar-nominated songwriter, Adam Schlesinger was 52.

Acclaimed songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Adam Schlesinger has passed away from complications due to coronavirus, aged 52.

A statement from the Fountains of Wayne’s attorney revealed the news:

“As many of you are aware, Adam had been hospitalised with COVID-19 and although he had been making some small improvements over the last few days, Adam’s condition was critical and he was ultimately unable to recover from Covid-19 complications.”

“He was truly a prolific talent and even more so, a loving and devoted father, son and friend,” the statement continued. “We are terribly sorry to convey this loss.”

Schlesinger had a successful career as a composer throughout his life. He co-wrote the title track to the 1996 film, That Thing You Do, featuring Tom Hanks, earning Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Schlesinger also received Tony and Emmy nominations for the soundtrack of John Waters musical, Cry-Baby, as well as collaborations with Stephen Colbert, Sesame Street, and more. Last year, he won an Emmy for a song written for the tv show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

He was perhaps most widely known for the Grammy-nominated Fountains of Wayne track, Stacy’s Mom, which went on to become a mainstay in popular culture. Speaking to MTV back in 2003, Schlesinger described the inspiration behind the iconic track:

“It’s sort of about that period when you’re first hitting puberty and suddenly everybody of the opposite sex is strangely attractive. It’s a combination of sexual awakening and limited contact with a large number of people. It’s the kids at school and whoever else happens to be in your life.”

Turns out the song was inspired by a real-life dynamic, though if you thought Stacy’s mum was a real person out there, you’d be mistaken:

“One of my best friends, when we were maybe 11 or 12, came to me and announced that he thought my grandmother was hot. And I said, ‘Hey, you’re stepping over the line,’ but at that point in life, I wouldn’t put it past anyone.”

Speaking on the musician’s passing, Dashboard Confessional singer Chris Carrabba wrote: “I am grasping for the right words. My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19.”

Others have already paid tribute to the musician.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020