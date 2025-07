๐ŸŽ›๏ธ Standard Audio Stretch & Level-Or Mk2: 500 Series Secret Weapons That Slap ๐ŸŽš๏ธ

If youโ€™re into outboard gear with serious attitude โ€” Standard Audio have dropped two must-have 500 series units that balance vintage inspiration with modern mojo. Say hello to the Stretch and Level-Or Mk2 โ€” two studio tools that bring colour, punch, and a whole lot of character. ๐ŸŽจ๐Ÿ’ฅ

โœจ Standard Audio Stretch

The Stretch is Standard Audioโ€™s spin on a legendary studio trick โ€” the so-called Dolby trick โ€” a subtle multiband processing technique pulled from old-school noise reduction units and used on iconic records throughout the โ€™70s and โ€™80s. ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ“ผ

But this isnโ€™t some crusty rackmount revival. Itโ€™s been reimagined for the 500 series and stripped back to what matters: input, output, filter selection, and a glorious, oversized mix knob ๐ŸŒ€.

Instead of overcomplicating your chain with attack/release settings or surgical EQ bands, the Stretch gives you frequency-selective compression you can feel. Whether you want:

โœจ Silky top-end on vocals

๐Ÿฅ More snap on your kick

๐ŸŽธ Tighter subs on bass

โ€ฆthe Stretch brings it โ€” fast, musical, and easy to dial in.

Itโ€™s a secret weapon for anyone who wants tone-shaping power without getting lost in the weeds. Think of it like a sonic polisher that adds sparkle, depth, and punch โ€” without ever sounding processed. ๐ŸŒŸ๐Ÿ”ง

๐Ÿ”Š Standard Audio Level-Or Mk2

If the Stretch is the studio ninja, the Level-Or Mk2 is the brute force brawler in the corner ๐ŸฅŠ๐Ÿ’ช

This updated beast of a dynamics processor pays tribute to vintage leveling amps โ€” but turns the aggression up to 11. In Level Mode, youโ€™re dealing with a savage JFET limiter that absolutely obliterates transients. Think squashed room mics, smashed snares, and wild vocal takes that punch through the mix like a fist. ๐Ÿงจ๐ŸŽค

Flip to Crunch Mode and it morphs into a distortion box driven by Class A transistor amps. Itโ€™s fuzzy, rich, and raw โ€” like an old console channel strip left in the sun for too long ๐Ÿ˜ˆ๐ŸŒž

Despite its gnarliness, the controls are super approachable. Which means you can get bold, creative results without second-guessing every move.

Use it to:

๐Ÿ’ฃ Blow out boring bass

๐Ÿ˜ค Add edge to vocals

๐Ÿฅ Bring life to digital drums

๐ŸŽ›๏ธ Inject analog grit into sterile mixes

Itโ€™s not trying to be clean. Itโ€™s not trying to be polite. Itโ€™s trying to make your stuff sound like a record. And it absolutely delivers.

๐ŸŽฏ Final Word

Together, the Stretch and Level-Or Mk2 form a killer combo: refined tone shaping meets unhinged dynamic control. Theyโ€™re a masterclass in restraint and chaos โ€” and once youโ€™ve got them in your rack, itโ€™s hard to imagine mixing without them ๐Ÿ”๐ŸŽš๏ธ๐Ÿ’˜

Keep an eye on our full 500 Series Month coverage โ€” weโ€™ve got more gems to come. ๐Ÿ’Ž๐Ÿ“ก