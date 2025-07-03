🎛️ Standard Audio Stretch & Level-Or Mk2: 500 Series Secret Weapons That Slap 🎚️

If you’re into outboard gear with serious attitude — Standard Audio have dropped two must-have 500 series units that balance vintage inspiration with modern mojo. Say hello to the Stretch and Level-Or Mk2 — two studio tools that bring colour, punch, and a whole lot of character. 🎨💥

✨ Standard Audio Stretch

The Stretch is Standard Audio’s spin on a legendary studio trick — the so-called Dolby trick — a subtle multiband processing technique pulled from old-school noise reduction units and used on iconic records throughout the ’70s and ’80s. 🌈📼

But this isn’t some crusty rackmount revival. It’s been reimagined for the 500 series and stripped back to what matters: input, output, filter selection, and a glorious, oversized mix knob 🌀.

Instead of overcomplicating your chain with attack/release settings or surgical EQ bands, the Stretch gives you frequency-selective compression you can feel. Whether you want:

✨ Silky top-end on vocals

🥁 More snap on your kick

🎸 Tighter subs on bass

…the Stretch brings it — fast, musical, and easy to dial in.

It’s a secret weapon for anyone who wants tone-shaping power without getting lost in the weeds. Think of it like a sonic polisher that adds sparkle, depth, and punch — without ever sounding processed. 🌟🔧

🔊 Standard Audio Level-Or Mk2

If the Stretch is the studio ninja, the Level-Or Mk2 is the brute force brawler in the corner 🥊💪

This updated beast of a dynamics processor pays tribute to vintage leveling amps — but turns the aggression up to 11. In Level Mode, you’re dealing with a savage JFET limiter that absolutely obliterates transients. Think squashed room mics, smashed snares, and wild vocal takes that punch through the mix like a fist. 🧨🎤

Flip to Crunch Mode and it morphs into a distortion box driven by Class A transistor amps. It’s fuzzy, rich, and raw — like an old console channel strip left in the sun for too long 😈🌞

Despite its gnarliness, the controls are super approachable. Which means you can get bold, creative results without second-guessing every move.

Use it to:

💣 Blow out boring bass

😤 Add edge to vocals

🥁 Bring life to digital drums

🎛️ Inject analog grit into sterile mixes

It’s not trying to be clean. It’s not trying to be polite. It’s trying to make your stuff sound like a record. And it absolutely delivers.

🎯 Final Word

Together, the Stretch and Level-Or Mk2 form a killer combo: refined tone shaping meets unhinged dynamic control. They’re a masterclass in restraint and chaos — and once you’ve got them in your rack, it’s hard to imagine mixing without them 🔁🎚️💘

Keep an eye on our full 500 Series Month coverage — we’ve got more gems to come. 💎📡