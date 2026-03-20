Stealth 600 Gen 3 Review – Headphone Month

The Stealth 600 Gen 3 nails the stuff that actually matters

If you’ve spent any time gaming wirelessly, you already know the trade off. Convenience is king, but battery life, latency and comfort usually show up sooner or later to ruin the party. The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 Wireless Headset feels like it’s trying to shut that conversation down completely.

This is Turtle Beach leaning into everything that made the Stealth range so popular in the first place, then tightening up the weak points. The big headline is the battery life. With up to 80 hours on a single charge, this is the kind of headset that changes your habits. You stop thinking about charging it and just get on with playing.

Connectivity is a big part of the appeal here too. You’ve got low latency 2.4GHz wireless for proper gaming sessions, plus Bluetooth for everything else. That means you can jump from console or PC audio to calls, music or Discord on your phone without needing to completely rework your setup. It makes the Stealth 600 feel less like a single purpose gaming headset and more like an all rounder you’ll actually keep using.

Sound wise, it delivers exactly what most players want. There’s enough low end to give explosions and big cinematic moments some weight, but not so much that everything turns muddy. Dialogue stays clear, competitive cues still cut through, and voice chat sits where it should. It feels tuned for long sessions, not just flashy first impressions.

The microphone keeps things simple in the best way. Turtle Beach’s flip to mute design is still one of the cleanest solutions around, and it remains genuinely convenient when you’re jumping in and out of chats. It is easy, intuitive, and does not get in the way.

Comfort matters more than brands like to admit, especially once you move beyond the first hour. The Stealth 600 gets that right with a lightweight build, memory foam ear cushions and a glasses friendly fit that should make longer sessions far less punishing. That might not be the sexiest feature on paper, but it is often the one that decides whether a headset becomes part of your regular setup or gets tossed aside after a week.

What stands out most here is how complete the package feels. The Stealth 600 is not trying to reinvent the headset category. It is just doing the smart thing by covering the basics really well, then adding a few quality of life features that make day to day use much smoother. For a mid range wireless headset, that goes a long way.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 feels built for people who actually game a lot, not just people who want something that looks good on a shelf. It is practical, versatile and easy to live with, which is probably the highest compliment you can pay a headset in this lane.

TLDR: Big battery life, strong wireless flexibility and a comfortable fit make the Stealth 600 Gen 3 a very easy headset to keep reaching for.