Steam reveal lists of 2020’s most played and top selling games

This year, more people played video games than ever. To cap off a massive 12 months, Steam have revealed lists of 2020’s top selling games, the biggest VR titles, and more.

Steam have revealed a wealth of data in their end of year lists, showcasing the games that won 2020 in various categories. The Best of 2020 lists include most played, top selling games, the most successful VR titles, and more.

A lot of the games won’t come as huge surprises, if you’ve been keeping up to date with 2020’s gaming happenings. The games unfortunately don’t come in a definitive order, meaning sales figures of each – or what the number one top-selling game is – aren’t listed. So in alphabetical order, check out the games that made each category below.

Top Sellers – Platinum

The Top Sellers category is divided into four tiers – Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. All in they comprise Steam’s top 100 best selling games of 2020, as measured by gross revenue.

Among Us

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Doom Eternal

DOTA 2

Fall Guys

Grand Theft Auto V

Monster Hunter: World

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Top Sellers – Gold

ARK: Survival Evolved

Bauldur’s Gate III

Borderlands 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Crusader Kings III

Dead By Daylight

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Phasmophobia

Sea of Thieves

The Elder Scrolls Online

Warframe

Top Sellers – Silver

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Black Desert Online

Cities: Skylines

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Hades

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Path of Exile

Planet Zoo

Raft

Rust

Stellaris

Team Fortress 2

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Total War: Warhammer II

War Thunder

Top Sellers – Bronze

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

American Truck Simulator

Apex Legends

Arma 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Command & Conquer Remastered

Conan Exiles

Dark Souls 3

DayZ

Deep Rock Galactic

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Don’t Starve Together

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dying Light

EA Sports FIFA 21

Europa Universalis IV

Far Cry 5

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Farming Simulator

Football Manager 2021

Grounded

GTFO

Half-Life: Alyx

Hearts of Iron IV

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Human: Fall Flat

Hunt: Showdown3

Lords Mobile

Marvel’s Avengers

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K21

No Man’s Sky

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Persona 4 Golden

Pummel Party

Resident Evil 3

RimWorld

Satisfactory2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

SMITE

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

STAR WARS: Squadrons

Stardew Valley

Tabletop Simulator

Temtem

Terraria

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Forest

The Sims 4

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Total War: THREE KINGDOMS

Wallpaper Engine

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

World of Warships

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Top New Releases

Like the Top Sellers list, New Releases are measured in terms of gross revenue. These are the games that came out in 2020 which made the cut:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Borderlands 3

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Crusader Kings III

Cyberpunk 2077

Death Stranding

Doom Eternal

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

FIFA 21

Football Manager 2021

Grounded

Half-Life: Alyx

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Marvel’s Avengers

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Persona 4 Golden

Resident Evil 3

Sea of Thieves

STAR WARS: Squadrons

Temtem

The Outer Worlds

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

Most Played

The Most Played games are a high tier indeed, they’re the titles that reached a milestone of 200,000 concurrent players or more in 2020. They may not be the biggest sellers in terms of revenue due to low prices – Among Us a clear example – but these bad boys definitely won the popularity contest.

Among Us

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Life Is Strange 2

Monster Hunter: World

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Terraria

Early Access Grads

The Early Access Grads are a spot for the games which left early access in 2020 and found massive amounts of success, such as the fantastic Hades.

Deep Rock Galactic

DJMAX RESPECT V

Factorio

Golf With Your Friends

Hades

Noita

Risk of Rain 2

Skater XL

Torchlight 3

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

Best of VR

If it’s been made exclusively for virtual reality, it had a chance to make the Best of VR list. Like many of the other lists, this one’s measured by gross revenue.

Arizona Sunshine

Beat Saber

Blade & Sorcery

Boneworks

Half-Life: Alyx

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip

Superhot VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

VR Kanojo

Controller Games

A bit of a strange category, this list highlight’s Steam’s most popular games that support controllers rather than the classic mouse-and-keyboard PC gaming experience. The Controller Games winners were measured by daily active controller players.

Cyberpunk 2077

Dark Souls 3

Destiny 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Fall Guys

FIFA 21

Grand Theft Auto V

Hades

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K20

Persona 4 Golden

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Check out Steam’s Best of 2020 lists, with links to all the games included, here.