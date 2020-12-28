Steam reveal lists of 2020’s most played and top selling games

This year, more people played video games than ever. To cap off a massive 12 months, Steam have revealed lists of 2020’s top selling games, the biggest VR titles, and more.
Steam have revealed a wealth of data in their end of year lists, showcasing the games that won 2020 in various categories. The Best of 2020 lists include most played, top selling games, the most successful VR titles, and more.
A lot of the games won’t come as huge surprises, if you’ve been keeping up to date with 2020’s gaming happenings. The games unfortunately don’t come in a definitive order, meaning sales figures of each – or what the number one top-selling game is – aren’t listed. So in alphabetical order, check out the games that made each category below.
Top Sellers – Platinum
The Top Sellers category is divided into four tiers – Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. All in they comprise Steam’s top 100 best selling games of 2020, as measured by gross revenue.
- Among Us
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Doom Eternal
- DOTA 2
- Fall Guys
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Monster Hunter: World
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Top Sellers – Gold
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Bauldur’s Gate III
- Borderlands 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Crusader Kings III
- Dead By Daylight
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Phasmophobia
- Sea of Thieves
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Warframe
Top Sellers – Silver
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Black Desert Online
- Cities: Skylines
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Hades
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Path of Exile
- Planet Zoo
- Raft
- Rust
- Stellaris
- Team Fortress 2
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Total War: Warhammer II
- War Thunder
Top Sellers – Bronze
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- American Truck Simulator
- Apex Legends
- Arma 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Command & Conquer Remastered
- Conan Exiles
- Dark Souls 3
- DayZ
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Don’t Starve Together
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- Europa Universalis IV
- Far Cry 5
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator
- Football Manager 2021
- Grounded
- GTFO
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Human: Fall Flat
- Hunt: Showdown3
- Lords Mobile
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Metro Exodus
- NBA 2K20
- NBA 2K21
- No Man’s Sky
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Persona 4 Golden
- Pummel Party
- Resident Evil 3
- RimWorld
- Satisfactory2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- SMITE
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- STAR WARS: Squadrons
- Stardew Valley
- Tabletop Simulator
- Temtem
- Terraria
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Forest
- The Sims 4
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
- Wallpaper Engine
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
- World of Warships
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
Top New Releases
Like the Top Sellers list, New Releases are measured in terms of gross revenue. These are the games that came out in 2020 which made the cut:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Borderlands 3
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Crusader Kings III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Death Stranding
- Doom Eternal
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- FIFA 21
- Football Manager 2021
- Grounded
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Persona 4 Golden
- Resident Evil 3
- Sea of Thieves
- STAR WARS: Squadrons
- Temtem
- The Outer Worlds
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
Most Played
The Most Played games are a high tier indeed, they’re the titles that reached a milestone of 200,000 concurrent players or more in 2020. They may not be the biggest sellers in terms of revenue due to low prices – Among Us a clear example – but these bad boys definitely won the popularity contest.
- Among Us
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- DOTA 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Life Is Strange 2
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Terraria
Early Access Grads
The Early Access Grads are a spot for the games which left early access in 2020 and found massive amounts of success, such as the fantastic Hades.
- Deep Rock Galactic
- DJMAX RESPECT V
- Factorio
- Golf With Your Friends
- Hades
- Noita
- Risk of Rain 2
- Skater XL
- Torchlight 3
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
Best of VR
If it’s been made exclusively for virtual reality, it had a chance to make the Best of VR list. Like many of the other lists, this one’s measured by gross revenue.
- Arizona Sunshine
- Beat Saber
- Blade & Sorcery
- Boneworks
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
- Pavlov VR
- Pistol Whip
- Superhot VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
- VR Kanojo
Controller Games
A bit of a strange category, this list highlight’s Steam’s most popular games that support controllers rather than the classic mouse-and-keyboard PC gaming experience. The Controller Games winners were measured by daily active controller players.
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dark Souls 3
- Destiny 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Fall Guys
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hades
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K20
- Persona 4 Golden
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Check out Steam’s Best of 2020 lists, with links to all the games included, here.