Stella Donnelly unveils ‘Love and Fortune’

November 7 brings an album of shedding skins and new beginnings.

Stella Donnelly returns with a soul-baring revelation, announcing her highly anticipated album Love and Fortune, set for release on November 7 via Dot Dash Recordings/Remote Control.

The Naarm-based artist unveils ‘Feel It Change,’ a raw guitar-driven ballad that captures the simmering resentment of a relationship’s unravelling.

Written in a sharehouse shed with a baritone guitar and overdrive pedals, the track embodies the aching tension between love and distance.

This release follows last month’s critically praised double A-side ‘Baths’/’Standing Ovation,’ which heralded her comeback with poetic vulnerability and electrifying honesty.

Love and Fortune marks Donnelly’s journey back to self after a period of profound change, blending stripped-back arrangements with lyrical depth.

Recorded in Naarm/Melbourne, the album features collaborations with longtime musical allies and new voices, creating a sonic landscape both intimate and expansive.

Pre-orders are available now, inviting fans into Donnelly’s world of breakup anthems and renewed creative freedom.