Stephen King is in a Rock Band with Amy Tan?

Stephen King’s author-supergroup rock band, The Rock Bottom Remainders, has raised over $2 million for literacy causes since forming in the ’90s.

Yes, you read that right — Stephen King is in a rock band. The horror legend is one-seventh of The Rock Bottom Remainders, a loose super-group of bestselling authors that also includes Mitch Albom, Amy Tan, Dave Barry, and a rotating cast of literary heavyweights who decided that storytelling wasn’t quite loud enough.

The band first formed back in the early ’90s for a one-off gig at a booksellers convention, but somehow it stuck.

Over the years, they’ve played everything from charity festivals to late-night talk shows — always with the same self-deprecating motto: “We play music as well as Metallica writes novels.”

Their legacy isn’t just a quirky footnote in publishing history, though. Together, The Rock Bottom Remainders have raised more than US $2 million for literacy and education causes, using their unlikely rock credentials to fund libraries, reading programs, and disaster relief.

Last November, the group reunited for a panel at the Miami Book Fair, where King, Albom, and friends reminisced about life on the road — from chaotic tour buses to sharing stages with real rockers. There’s talk that the band could do more appearances, though most admit the nostalgia is half the fun.

“We were never supposed to sound good,” King joked at the event. “We just wanted to prove writers could make some noise, too.”

More than 30 years later, that noise – equal parts chaos, camaraderie, and good will – still rings pretty sweet.