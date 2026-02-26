Stereolab announce their long-awaited Australian return

The wait is over!

After a long absence, the future-pop pioneers of Stereolab are finally beaming back to Australia.

The acclaimed avant-garde outfit has announced a four-date tour this June, marking only their fourth visit to the country.

The brief run will see them grace stages in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, bringing their signature blend of motorik beats and vintage keyboards to faithful fans.

The tour supports their celebrated comeback album, Instant Holograms on Metal Film, a record critics have hailed as a powerful evolution of their legacy.

Founder Tim Gane revealed the album title was plucked randomly from an old audio magazine he found lying around during a previous Australian tour, a fittingly abstract origin story for a band known for its intellectual mystique.

The tour also carries a poignant thread to Australia, honouring the memory of former co-lead vocalist Mary Hansen, who was an integral part of the band’s golden era before her tragic passing in 2002.

With special guests Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo in tow, these shows promise to be a rare and resonant experience for local audiences who have waited years to welcome them back.

Tickets will drop here!

Stereolab 2026 Australian Tour

June 18th, The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

June 20th, Venue TBC, Brisbane, QLD

June 21st, Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW