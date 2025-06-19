Stevan drops new single ‘Pretty’ — a sharp, honest slice of pop

Stevan returns with ‘Pretty’, a slick, honest pop track that lands with quiet confidence

Wollongong’s own Stevan has just released ‘Pretty’, a track that leans into his usual mix of tight production, straight-talking lyrics and laidback charm.

It’s the latest in a strong run for the multi-disciplinary artist and producer, following his Loners Club EP and a string of singles that have made it clear he’s in a creative stride.

There’s a hint of Anderson .Paak in the delivery—confident, upbeat, and a little bit cheeky—but Stevan’s voice cuts through with a kind of calm honesty that feels completely his own.

No fluff, no over-polish, just a solid tune that’s easy to keep on repeat.

Out now under exclusive license to New Relic Records.